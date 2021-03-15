Alleged Paihia kidnappers again denied bail

Cayne Brown-Martin suffered serious injuries when he crashed into a fence outside Affco freezing works in Moerewa shortly after an alleged kidnapping in Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man and woman accused of kidnapping a Paihia business owner and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM have again been denied bail.

Cayne Brown-Martin, 22, and Billy-Joe Witehira, 35, both appeared in the Kaikohe District Court earlier this month by audio-visual link charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Brown-Martin also faces a charge of dangerous driving, while Witehira is accused of discharging a firearm.

Both were living on Kings Rd, Paihia, at the time of the November 30 incident at the ASB bank.

They were declined electronic bail when they appeared before Judge Michelle Howard-Sager.

Both are due back in court on March 23 for another bail hearing.

Brown-Martin will appear in person but it is not yet clear if that will be the case for Witehira, who is believed to be in Auckland Women's Prison at Wiri.

Police were alerted to the alleged kidnapping by bank staff. Witehira was arrested shortly afterwards when police boxed in her Audi on Williams Rd in central Paihia.

About an hour later Brown-Martin crashed into a fence at the Affco freezing works in Moerewa. He suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital in Whangārei, where he was placed under guard.

He was not being chased by police at the time.