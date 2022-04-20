Alleged Kmart robber appears in court, denied bail

Chaos at Kmart store entrance in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

One of two women allegedly involved in the violent robbery of a Kmart store - which saw three people stabbed - has appeared in court.

Kitia Lucy Toimata, 24, and an associate are alleged to have attempted to have stolen goods from Kmart's central Hamilton store on Saturday night when a violent encounter erupted with security staff.

Security tried to stop the pair when it's then alleged a confrontation occurred for several minutes; leaving three people with injuries, including stab wounds.

One victim required medical attention.

Toimata appeared in the Hamilton District Court late this afternoon, facing charges of aggravated injury, aggravated assault, shoplifting, and theft.

She was declined bail - which was opposed by police - by Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle.

She was remanded in custody to reappear next month.