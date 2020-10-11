Alleged drink driver swerves to avoid ducks, ends up in harbour

The woman left Aramoana Rd when she swerved to avoid some ducks and hit the Otago Harbour. Photo / Google Maps

A woman found to be more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit after her car ended up in Otago Harbour told police she had swerved to avoid some ducks.

Police were called at 5.30pm on Friday after a car left Aramoana Rd and ended up in the harbour.

The 41-year-old female driver was out of the car by the time they arrived at the scene.

She told police she had swerved to avoid hitting some ducks. She recorded an excess alcohol level of 1075mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg

Inquiries are ongoing.