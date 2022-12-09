Voyager 2022 media awards
All Waikato police armed as hunt continues for fleeing driver after shot fired

Anna Leask
By
Quick Read
Police are still on the hunt for a possible armed offender after a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton last night where a shot was fired.

Officers in the Waikato district are all now carrying firearms until further notice as the manhunt continues.

DO YOU KNOW MORE - CONTACT SENIOR JOURNALIST ANNA LEASK

The Herald reported last night that at about 9.20pm a police unit attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield.

The vehicle failed to stop and turned into Oxford St, and was followed by the police unit.

“The vehicle then allegedly took evasive action and a shot was reported to have been fired from the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“Scene examination is underway in Oxford Street, and police are following positive lines of inquiry.

“Temporary carriage of firearms has been authorised in the district while staff work to locate those believed to be responsible.”

