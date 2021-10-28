All three people accused of manslaughter in death of Kaimana Paul plead not guilty

The High Court Building, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All three of the people accused of the manslaughter of an Upper Hutt man outside a bar in 2019 have pleaded not guilty.

Kaimana Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Main St in September 2019.

On Friday, two men and a woman charged with his manslaughter appeared in the Wellington High Court. All three entered not guilty pleas.

The two men can now be named as Paul Lloyd-Jones and Caleb Kauika-Stephens. The woman has name suppression.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard says police have conducted a "meticulous" investigation to be able to arrest people.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Paul's family as we take this significant step forward in our investigation. We're also mindful of the impact this will have on the alleged offenders' families – it's a difficult time for many people in our community."

The trio's trial date was set for October 3, 2022 and is expected to last two to three weeks.