The cost of living crisis has hit many New Zealanders hard, but some help is on the way. From the beginning of April, increases to the pension, benefit, student allowance and childcare subsidies will benefit 1.4 million Kiwis.
At the same time, the minimum wage will also increase by $1.50 to $22.70 per hour.
These increases are being touted as helping the New Zealanders struggling the most right now, Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub tells The Front Page podcast it will take more than this to solve the ongoing problem of poverty in this country.
“Every little bit helps,” says Eaqub.