Kiwi Mike Young and co-driver Amy Hudson will compete in the Toyota C-HR at the International Rally of Whangārei this weekend.

Kiwi Mike Young and co-driver Amy Hudson will compete in the Toyota C-HR at the International Rally of Whangārei this weekend.

It’s all go for International Rally of Whangārei this weekend, with the excitement beginning this evening with the ceremonial start in the Laneway on Cameron St.

Kiwi motorsport legends Hayden Paddon and V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen are among the big names taking part in the International Rally of Whangārei.

Paddon and van Gisbergen top the International Rally of Whangārei entry list, with 48 teams entered for the event, which is taking place on the streets of Whangārei from Friday to Sunday.

The cars being used range from the latest international specification Rally 2 Hyundai 120N to a 1977 Mitsubishi Lancer. The rally covers 720 kilometres of roads, using 16 special stages of closed roads.

It is a qualifying round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), the final round of the Pacific Cup and the second round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC).

Top-seeded driver - and defending champion - Paddon and co-driver John Kennard return to New Zealand following a second placing at the weekend’s Rally Islas Canarias, a round of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC). Paddon and Kennard lead the series after two rounds and now change focus to the Whangārei event the pair have won seven times.

Preparation for the return of international-level rally racing to Whangārei region comes after numerous weather events and successive years of hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Following Tuesday’s rain downpour, organisers are focusing on delivering the event as planned, with there currently being only one minor alteration to the timetable.

Scheduled to be contested over 18 special sections of closed roads, that has now been reduced to 16.

“On the Sunday, we’ve removed the Tangihua road from the timetable – which was to be used twice,” Steve Foster, chairman of the organising committee said.

“Following the weather front that passed through, we’ve had to ask and have been asked the question as to the usability of some roads. Inspection has confirmed it only affected one section of road where there have been slips that are yet to be cleared. While it’s expected to be open again this afternoon, we’ve opted to remove it from our schedule.”

With that stretch being 14.40km, its removal will reduce the overall competitive distance from 254.60km to 225.80km.

Foster says Pohe Island is now the current focus.

The William Fraser Memorial Park is to host Saturday’s publicity section: “Current conditions make it marginal for hospitality to set up at Pohe Island – we’re working on an alternate option while remaining optimistic the clearer weather means we can run as planned,” Foster said.

Weather for the next few days is forecast to be clear.

“It’s possible a few showers could pass through later on Sunday. However, that’s a few days out and unlikely to affect anything,” he said.

Seven cars are offshore entries, including the Cusco Toyota C-HR of Michael Young. Other international drivers include Eugene Creugent and Pierre-Henri Brunet from New Caledonia, Julien Lenglet and Nelson Law from Vanuatu and Stewart Reid and Glen Alcorn from Australia.

Activity starts from 1pm on Friday with shakedown testing at William Fraser Memorial Park’s Pohe Island. Drivers will then be at the Cameron St Mall from 4.45pm for a signing session ahead of the 5.30pm ceremonial start.

The competitive section begins on Saturday morning with four special stage tests to the north of Whangārei. They return from 11.42am for a service stop before repeating the journey in the afternoon. The day concludes with a double run of the Pohe Island 1.15km spectator stage.

Sunday uses four road stage sections to the south – repeated after the 10.39am service break. The remaining teams return for the ceremonial finish at the Pūtahi Park - Town Basin, Whangārei, from 3pm.

For more information, go to: www.rallywhangarei.co.nz.