Controversial ex-All Black Keith Murdoch discovered he had a love child prior to his death, but tragically a planned meeting never happened. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks legend Keith Murdoch had just discovered he had a secret love child but died a week before he was due to meet him, teammates have revealed.

The hardman had lived a bachelor lifestyle in his final years in Australia - where he put himself in exile after he was infamously sent home from the 1972-73 Northern Hemisphere tour after assaulting a security guard in Cardiff.

But the Herald on Sunday has discovered he had conceived a son in New Zealand, believed to have been before he left.

The pair had found each other and connected, and the son – now aged in his late 40s - had been planning to travel to Australia to meet his father. But in a tragic twist, the controversial ex-sporting star died a week beforehand, in February 2018, aged 74.

"He had never seen Keith, until he went to his grave," a former All Blacks teammate confirmed.

"He didn't go to the funeral - the first time he got anywhere near Keith was after he had been buried. He never met his old man. It's all a bit sad for them."

The final photograph of Keith Murdoch before he exited the UK after being expelled from the 1972-73 All Blacks. Photo / Peter Bush

But the man and his own son did meet some of Murdoch's former All Blacks teammates after his father's death to find out more about him and allay any fears he had about his past. Players included those who travelled with him on the infamous tour, including the side's captain, Ian Kirkpatrick, and lock Andy Haden.

Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood also met the son.

"His son has been through a lot of trauma," Hood told the Herald on Sunday.

"He had heard all these terrible stories about Keith and he wanted to find out about his heritage . . . and the more he found out about Keith the more he learned that he was a standout guy.

"The meeting took a lot of the demons out of the situation.

"Keith did do some things which did get him into trouble, but he stood up for the underdog and that is exactly what happened [that night in Cardiff]."

Hood described the son as a "very shy guy" who was also the spitting image of his dad.

"He was all set to go over to Australia and meet his dad, but he missed [the chance] by a week.

"And Keith was looking forward to his son coming over... but he didn't quite make it."

Keith Murdoch runs on to Cardiff Arms Park for what would be his final test for the All Blacks, a game where he scored a crucial try. Photo / Bill Rowntree

A former senior All Black added that those who had met Murdoch's son were glad to have had the chance to talk, including about his character on and off the field.

"He was quite open about letting people know he was Keith's son and getting over the 'Murdoch' thing . . . all that bulls*** about how 'bad' he [Keith] was.

"It is a pity that it [Murdoch's reputation] ever got to that."

Former All Blacks physio Malcolm Hood described Keith Murdoch's son as "very shy" and was saddened the man never got a chance to meet his dad. Photo / Michael Craig

Two of Murdoch's other teammates on the 1970 tour of South Africa told the Herald on Sunday they were saddened to hear he died without meeting his own flesh and blood.

One described Murdoch as a "good, hard man".

"He was different, but he was a good teammate and didn't deserve the reputation he received."

Former All Blacks lock Andy Haden met the love child of his 1972-73 teammate Keith Murdoch. Photo / NZ Herald

Another said there was a sad irony between the two All Blacks tours the prop went on.

"He had to stay on late and alone in South Africa after needing hospital care due to his appendix," the former player said. "Then two years on, the poor bugger was sent home, again alone and this time mid-tour, from the UK."

In just the space of 12 hours in the Welsh capital, Murdoch went from a hero to villain in the eyes of All Blacks management; first scoring a crucial try in the 19-16 win over Wales, then punching security guard Peter Grant at Cardiff's Angel Hotel.

The incident started in the hotel's kitchen, where Murdoch was trying to source a late-night meal.

What should have been a night of celebration at the Angel Hotel turned into a life-changing incident for Keith Murdoch. Photo / Supplied

Murdoch was sensationally kicked off the tour, becoming the first - and remaining the only - All Black to be booted from a tour for disciplinary reasons. He was sent home by team manager Ernie Todd who was struggling in the role as he battled terminal cancer.

Just as sensationally, instead of returning to New Zealand, Murdoch went across the ditch, spending the majority of his remaining 46 years in remote areas of Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The Herald on Sunday can also reveal Murdoch's son and grandson met with surviving family members of Todd's in a bid to bring unity to the two families.

Prop Keith Murdoch went on two overseas All Blacks tours; staying on late due to a health scare on his first, then being sent home in disgrace early on his second. Photo / NZ Herald

The New Zealand Rugby president at the time, Bill Osborne – himself a former All Black – was heavily involved in arranging the meeting prior to an All Blacks/Wallabies test in Auckland.

"NZ Rugby had got a bit of flak about an apology from the rugby union [to Murdoch and his family] and decided they should do something about it," a senior former All Black said.

"They got [Murdoch's] son and grandson and Ernie Todd's son and daughter . . . they're in their 70s now... and they had a bit of a kōrero.

"They made it about bringing the two [families together]. Every time something came up about Keith Murdoch, it was about blaming the manager for sending him home. There was always that thing about the family fighting back about that, like, 'It wasn't the old man's fault.'"

Todd's stance has been widely criticised by members of the touring team – including Sir Bryan Williams, who wrote in his tour diary, which was featured in his 1981 autobiography, that the manager was "ignorant - no tact or discretion". The players never knew at the time their tour leader was dying of cancer.

Murdoch made several brief returns to New Zealand in the decades leading up to his death.

During one, he saved the life of a 3-year-old boy who was drowning in a private swimming pool.

Murdoch popped up again in Australia's Northern Territory in 2001 when he was called as a witness after a man caught breaking into his home was later found dead. Murdoch was cleared of any involvement in the man's death.

Then in 2018, the former All Black died in the Western Australian town of Carnarvon — population 4879.

A former teammate said cancer had been the cause of his death.

Wherever he travelled around Australia he kept his full background secret, muttering to one regular drinking companion that during his younger years he "played" the game.

Hood travelled to Wales with several All Blacks teams in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Each time, they had a beer at the Angel Hotel "for Keith".

On one visit, Hood spoke to one of the security guards on duty the night of the incident who said Murdoch's actions were in part to support a smaller teammate who earlier had an altercation with Grant.

"The other security guard told me his colleague had it coming to him," Hood said.

Keith Murdoch saved the life of a young boy who was drowning in a swimming pool during a rare, and low-profile, return trip to New Zealand. Photo / Tennant Creek District Times

"He said it was the funniest thing... as he came running down to where the commotion was, he saw these big swinging doors open, and just like a western movie, his colleague came flying through them.

"A guy I spoke to laughed and said to his colleague, 'You deserved that.'"

An undated picture of Keith Murdoch during his lengthy self-imposed exile across the Tasman. Photo / Tennant Creek District Times

"Stunned": Rugby legend's diary reveals team fury at Murdoch's exit

The shock Keith Murdoch's dramatic expulsion from the All Blacks had on his teammates is revealed in rugby great Sir Bryan Williams' tour diary.

The powerful prop was sent home from the UK leg of the tour by much-maligned team manager Ernie Todd after a late-night incident which left a security guard from Cardiff's Angel Hotel with facial injuries.

Keith Murdoch avoids the attention of a young autograph hunter the day after his clash with a security guard at the Angel Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Murdoch was sent home just a day after Todd had told him his spot in the squad was safe, with his eventual exit further souring relations between players and the team manager.

"Woke this morning and Todd got on the bus and said, 'I've been up all night, it's my decision and I've decided to send Keith home,'" the All Black great recorded in his tour diary, which had excerpts included in his 1981 autobiography Beegee.

"We were stunned. Todd again showed his incompetence and inconsistency. Everyone hopping mad about it today.

"It was something that could have been avoided had Todd used a bit of tact and at least could have been smoothed over and absorbed by the team. Todd lately has been got at by the press about lack of discipline, so Keefy a scapegoat."

Murdoch had already earned the ire of Todd in London on just the second night of the team's stay in the UK, telling the prop that he or anyone else who misbehaved would be sent home.

"Ernie was right to stress the need for discipline within the team but rather than treating Keith and co like troublemakers and threatening to send him home, he should have appealed for their support, discussed policy matters with them, and got them right on his side," Williams said in Beegee.

"Because of his attitude that night he totally lost their respect."

Williams wrote in his tour diary that he believed the Cardiff incident had happened after a "hungry" Murdoch had gone to the kitchen, but was told to leave.

Both security guards and Todd responded to the commotion.

Rugby legend Sir Bryan Williams shared the All Blacks anger at Keith Murdoch being sent home in disgrace in his 1972-73 tour diary. Photo / NZ Herald

Williams – who said in his book none of the All Blacks knew how sick their manager was as he battled cancer on tour - wrote that Todd told his front-rower to leave, something Murdoch refused to do.

"Ernie became incensed and said, 'You're definitely going home now,' as he had said right from the outset in London. Keith then said, 'Well if that's the case, Todd, I might as well make a job of it.'"

Williams said "Welshmen" had been "niggling him [Murdoch] all night." When Grant "deliberately bumped into him and said, 'So you're the one who thinks he's so bloody tough," Murdoch reacted.

"Keith like a mad bull but obviously needled into it. Ignorant Todd – no tact or discretion".