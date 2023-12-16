A man was in critical condition after a serious assault outside Auckland's Shakespeare Tavern. Video / Supplied

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing the moment a man was knocked unconscious and left in a critical condition outside the Shakespeare Tavern in central Auckland last night.

A man was arrested following the assault and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on a charge of intent to injure, police said this morning.

Two videos recorded by a resident of an apartment on Albert St show the fight breaking out about 8pm.

The resident, who only wanted to be known by his first name, Jakub, said he saw people screaming and fighting, and one man knocked unconscious.

“As soon as his head hit the pavement, he stopped moving and I saw some of his mates, they tried to slap him across the face so he could partially regain consciousness because he was not responding at all,” Jakub said.

The first video shows two men fighting on the footpath in Albert St near the Shakespeare Tavern.

As a third man tries to pull one of the men away, one of the two men is punched in the face and falls flat to the ground with his arms outstretched.

Seconds later, three people arrive by the victim and the man who threw the punch can be seen throwing another punch at one of the three people before being pulled away by his T-shirt.

A second video shows at least six police officers at the scene, struggling to restrain and control those involved, and restore order.

Meanwhile, the victim remains on the footpath in the video, attended by two police officers and another person in a white T-shirt.

Jakub said the police and ambulance staff arrived about four minutes after the punch-up, saying the police were needed there to shield the unconscious man from a group of aggressive people.

“The police were called as the fight unfolded...one person was shouting he was calling the police,” he said.

Jakub said he did not know what caused the fight, but just saw and videoed the incident as it unfolded to provide evidence for the police.

The diagnostic radiologist said he has been living in the CBD for four years and over that time seen a rise in violence “because there is simply no police presence, no patrols” due to the closure of the police station in Fort St.

“These things will keep happening unless the Government or local council tries and address the problem.

“It is not the first time. It is probably the third time I have reported street fights. Every Friday or Saturday I hear misbehaviour on Albert St. It’s quite rough there.

“The CBD really needs a centrally-located police unit…to prevent people from starting fights,” he said.

The Shakespeare Tavern in central Auckland after the assault. Photo / David Williams

Police put tape up around the tavern after the attack, which bystanders said was a fight between about three or four family members.

St John said they were called around 8.10pm, sending one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle. They took one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The manager of the Shakespeare Tavern last night said the fight didn’t involve his pub - two groups just spilled out of a bar next door and were fighting in front of the pub.

“I heard sounds coming from outside to the left of the building that got progressively louder,” he said.

“They were fighting in between the outside furniture,” he said.

He said one of the group was knocked unconscious and was covered in blood.

“The one guy who was knocked out was hit several times by a couple of other guys.”