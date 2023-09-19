Albany bus station death: Boy, 16, appears in court on murder charge

Manhunt underway after what’s believed to be a stabbing at a bus station in Albany. Video / NZ Herald

A 16-year-old charged with murder after a person was killed at Albany bus station yesterday has appeared in court.

The teen made a brief appearance in the Hamilton Youth Court before Judge Denise Clark today.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the Auckland High Court on October 4.

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday after the victim, who was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, later died from their injuries.

Police travelled to Hamilton last night and arrested the 16-year-old with the assistance of Waikato CIB, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.

The altercation at the Albany Park and Ride bus shelter happened about 12.50pm and left blood smeared across a glass window along the platform.

The major transport hub remained closed overnight as police continued their investigations.

Police document evidence at the scene of a violent attack in Albany that claimed a person's life. Photo / Dean Purcell

The attack took place in front of other commuters, and one other person received minor injuries. A visibly shocked young female witness was led away by police yesterday afternoon.

James Stock, a university student, said he arrived at the Park and Ride soon after the alleged attack took place.

There appeared to be people receiving medical attention, possibly while lying on the ground, he said.

“There was some blood on the ground … near a crossing,” he said. “Medics and others seemed to be surrounding a few people, treating them.

“People were confused, just coming up and saying, ‘What is happening?’ I was just trying to get to uni - this is not what I expected.”

National Party police spokesman Mark Mitchell, who was campaigning nearby when the attack took place, said it was a disturbing incident for commuters to witness.

“This is just happening way too much,” he said.