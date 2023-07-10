Albany axe attack: Five new charges after North Shore restaurant rampage

Multiple people have been hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with a weapon on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have laid five new charges against the man accused of attacking diners at multiple North Shore restaurants with an axe last month.

The man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today to face the five new charges, four of wounding or injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one of assault using a log-splitting axe as a weapon.

The new charges cover five separate victims, court documents show.

He allegedly stormed into several Corinthian Dr restaurants in Albany before attacking diners with an axe.

On June 20, the day after the alleged attack, the man appeared in the North Shore District Court to face a single charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

At the North Shore hearing, Community Magistrate Rosemary Fitzpatrick made an unusually sweeping order suppressing not just the man’s name and the name of the victims, but also the names of any witnesses to the incident and most of the submissions made in court.

The Herald sought a variation of that order to allow witnesses who spoke to media to be named, but despite the backing of the man’s lawyer Michael Kan the wide-ranging order remains in place.

On Tuesday morning, the man will appear before Judge Grant Fraser to hear the new charges. He will have the opportunity again to apply for bail and the Herald intends to seek a variation of the sweeping suppression order.

The 24-year-old accused faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison if convicted on the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge.

Police tape surrounds one of the restaurants on Corinthian Drive, in Albany, where a number of people were attacked, allegedly by a man wielding a log splitting axe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At his first appearance last month, Kan sought interim suppression of his client’s name and identifying details, such as occupation and address. Fitzpatrick granted the application and then went further by suppressing the identity of any witnesses to the incident.

The matter was then stood down before any bail arguments could be heard or future dates set, for reasons that were also suppressed.

When the case was called again several hours later, Fitzpatrick heard arguments from media who were seeking a variation to the order allowing them to name witnesses to the attack that reporters had already interviewed.

The media submissions were supported by Kan, who said fair and accurate reporting of witness accounts with their names would quell undue speculation in the community.

An injured person is supported after an axe attack at an Albany restaurant. Photo / Supplied

“From what I have seen from the news media so far, it doesn’t appear that the news media has crossed the line,” the defence lawyer said.

“In my submission, the core issue here is trying to stop the community from speculating. The media still has a job to ensure there’s open justice.”











