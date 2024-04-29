Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

Albany axe attack: Why culprit Fanrong Meng cannot be deported despite wanting to return to China - and how he ended up in New Zealand

By
6 mins to read
In June multiple people were hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with an axe. Video / Hayden Woodward

In the depths of persecutory delusions brought on by schizophrenia, Fanrong Meng burst into a North Shore restaurant and began attacking diners with an axe shortly after immigrating to New Zealand. He was

