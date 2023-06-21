Multiple people have been hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with a weapon on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

There are fears one of the victims of the Albany axe attack will suffer brain damage as a result of injuries to their skull, the Herald understands.

Three people suffered injuries after a man who was said to be carrying weapons including an axe entered several restaurants at a popular eating spot on Auckland’s North Shore and began attacking people on Monday night.

The Chinese Consulate-General in Auckland said the accused and those injured were Chinese citizens and the victims were receiving consular assistance.

“There is one who has suffered a brain injury, but there are no death risks now,” a consulate spokesman told the Herald.

An Auckland Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the patient was in a stable condition.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of attacks at Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot on Corinthian Drive, Albany. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands the man was struck on the head with a weapon, and has been suffering seizures since the attack.

A spokesman for the Chinese consulate said it is in contact with those injured in the attack and will continue to monitor their condition.

He said the consulate immediately activated its “emergency response mechanism for consular protection” after being informed the suspects and injured were China nationals on Monday night.

“We contacted the police that night and asked the police to assist in providing emergency assistance to the injured Chinese citizens and to keep the Consulate General informed of the progress of the case,” it said.

Police presence at the block of restaurants on Corinthian Drive will remain high for at least the next few days. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A man, who has interim name suppression, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in court again next month.

A police spokeswoman said an increased presence in the Albany block of restaurants where the attack took place will remain for at least the next few days.

On Monday night, police rushed to the scene following reports of attacks at Zhangliang Malatang, Yue’s Dumplings and Maya Hotpot restaurants.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police had no evidence to suggest the attack was racially motivated and reassured people there was no further risk to the public in relation to this incident.

“We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family,” he said.

Business North Harbour ambassador Ben Yang said he had been meeting restaurant owners to inform them that private security has also been beefed up.

“There will be increased patrolling in the whole Albany area, I think it’s not just those who got attacked and business owners are stressed by what happened but also those who live, work and dine around the area,” he said.

“We just need to reassure everyone that it is still safe to be going out and about and that this attack is just an isolated incident.”











