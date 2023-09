Multiple people have been hospitalised after a man entered several restaurants in the Auckland suburb of Albany and attacked customers with a weapon on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

By RNZ

The man accused of an axe attack on Auckland’s North Shore has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Three people were injured after the incident at a number of Chinese restaurants on Corinthian Drive in Albany in June.

In the Auckland District Court on Wednesday, the man, who has name suppression, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

He has been remanded in custody, and his next court appearance is set for November.

More to come...