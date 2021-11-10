Alarm raised over 'disorder incident' at Napier Countdown

Police were called to a Napier supermarket after an incident of disorder. Photo / NZME

A "disorder incident" at a Napier supermarket created a large emergency services response when staff raised the alarm.

A spokeswoman said police were alerted to three people fighting just outside Countdown Napier at 9.10am on Thursday.

A video seen by Hawke's Bay Today appears to show a woman screaming while being held down on the floor by two people at the entrance to the supermarket.

A supermarket staff member alerted emergency services during the incident, police confirmed.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance attended but was not required.

A shopper said that she entered the store not long after the incident and there was firefighters, police and an ambulance at the scene.

An ATM machine near the store entrance had tape around it and appeared to be damaged at the scene, but police confirmed the damage was not related to the incident.

The supermarket remained open and business was continuing as usual at 9.30am.

The incident happened at the Countdown located on the corner of Munroe and Dickens St, which is opposite Countdown Carlyle.