Alan Hall: Murder conviction set to be quashed after decades, Crown acknowledge miscarriage of justice

Alan Hall hopes there is justice for all sides. Photo / Greg Bowker

A man who has battled for 37 years to clear his name is expected to finally have his murder conviction quashed tomorrow.

Allan Hall was convicted of murder in 1986 and has spent 19 years behind bars for a crime he says he never committed.

Tomorrow his case will go before the Supreme Court where his conviction is expected to be quashed.

The Crown accepted earlier this year in a submission to the Court that key evidence leading to the identity of the true attacker was "materially" altered, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

There were no high-fives or cries of joy when the Hall family heard of the Crown's submission.

Instead, the was silent disbelief from the 60-year-old and his family who remain wounded by the loss and "what ifs'" of Hall's life.

"This feels like an important step to find out exactly what happened," his brother Geoff Hall told Open Justice.

"It's not good enough, they need to open this wide up and find out what happened.... something caused this major failure in the police, court and judicial system and Alan is their victim."

The case centres around the violent home invasion and killing of 52-year-old Arthur Easton in his Papakura family home.

Easton and his two teenage sons were attacked in October 1985 by a bayonet-wielding home invader.

Easton was stabbed in his liver during the frenzied attack and died of blood loss after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The murder weapon and a woolly hat were all that was left at the scene by the murderer, who was described to be a Māori man, tall and broad in stature.

Hall, who was yet to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, came to police attention two months later because he owned a bayonet and beanie similar to the ones found at the scene, and was walking in the area at the time of the attack.

Extensive police questioning of Hall ensued and investigator Tim McKinnel said the nature of the questioning, and the vulnerability of a man singled out for being different was problematic.

The description of the attacker, and key witness statements from a man who was in the area at the time, were concealed by police, and a jury found Hall guilty of the murder in 1986.

Hall said he wants justice for the Easton family, and hopes the true killer will be found one day.

THE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

For decades Hall and his family have fought for recognition that he was let down by the prosecution, and he has appealed his conviction four times, three of those being a prerogative mercy, a process that is the one of the highest forms of appeal in NZ.

This week will be his fifth and, anticipated final, attempt at clearing his name.

Hall was 23 when he was sentenced for the murder, with his mother Shirley leading the fight for her son's appeal right up to 2002.

Selling the Papakura family home, their "safe space", to pay for legal fees, the Halls were up against a goliath, and family strength could only get them so far.

His brother said the dirt had barely settled on his father's grave when Hall was taken away to prison, and his mum never had time to mourn.

The first unsuccessful appeal was declined by the Court of Appeal in 1987, and following that Shirley continued to pour her life's earnings into uncovering the truth.

Kicking her efforts into overdrive, she advocated for her son, accessed documents that proved details had been omitted from evidence, approached key witnesses, and fought for the truth through the media.

Shirley stuck to her motherly instincts and with son Geoff telling Open Justice she used to tell the family: "We have the truth and that's the only way to live".

In 2002, Geoff took over the fight.

"One of the last promises I made to her moments before she died I said to her 'I will see this till the end no matter what' that was a driving force," Geoff said.

Shirley was Hall's biggest supporter and when she died in 2012 still held the belief her son was an innocent man. That fact is cold comfort as she will never see his name cleared.

The Hall family believe the attack on the Easton was not a lone-wolf invasion as was set out at trial. They believe another home invasion committed by three men on the same day has something to do with the death instead.

Geoff says it is painful knowing the courts had information that evidence was omitted at the last two appeals.

"They had this information there... but they still kept Alan in jail," he said.

"I knew this wasn't going to be settled for years, our justice system wasn't prepared to believe they made mistakes."

Hall was released on parole in the 90s after serving nine years but was recalled back to prison in 2012 for a breach.

He was only reunited with his family at the beginning of this year, but since that time his mum passed away.

THE APPEAL

The appeal before the Supreme Court of New Zealand is one for the history books, according to his lawyer Nick Chisnall, who believes there was grave misconduct in his client's case.

Chisnall said there was an obligation in the Supreme Court to do justice for his client's case and remove the shadows of injustice.

During Hall's two appeals in the late 80s and early 90s, information that is now key to this week's hearing was already available to the court, yet he was still denied justice.

"[The case] has gone through a series of people who have worked very hard for Alan," he said. "What Tim [McKinnel] and I have done is not standalone, it's the strands of everything together and the hard work of others.

"But I can't understate the support of his family who have taken the journey with him and felt every set back. It's not a cast of thousands but it's a cast of many and it comes down to the fact that Alan and his family may have lost hope at times but they never gave up."

Chisnall said as a former Crown lawyer he was ashamed of what happened to Hall.

"To me it's an example of what is seldom proved, police altering evidence and the rules of disclosure to convict someone.

"He was vulnerable and the police exploited his vulnerability."

The Crown has advised the Supreme Court it doesn't intend to oppose the appeal and accepts Hall's convictions should be quashed. It would not seek an order for retrial.