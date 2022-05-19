Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

This man was jailed for murder: Was it a mistake?

Alan Hall at his mother's home in 2011. The Crown finally accepts Hall's 1986 murder conviction was a "substantial miscarriage of justice". Photo / Greg Bowker

The Crown finally accepts that the 1986 murder conviction of Alan Hall was "a substantial miscarriage of justice". Phil Taylor, who first wrote about the case in 2011, asks why it has taken so long.

