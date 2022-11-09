Cross-city pursuit leaves officer in serious condition, midterms down to razor-thin margins and how our truancy rates stack up again the rest of the world in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two people - one an Air New Zealand employee - have been taken to hospital after an attack at Queenstown Airport yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to airport around 8.30pm after the violent incident left two people nursing injuries.

It’s understood the episode happened inside the terminal at a check-in gate.

Passengers are believed to have stepped in to stop the assault before emergency services arrived.

Soon after, a woman wearing an Air New Zealand uniform was seen holding her right cheek as she was wheeled out of the terminal by paramedics.

Police confirmed the incident took place, saying at least one person was taken to hospital.

St John Ambulance this morning said two people were transported to Lakes District Hospital following the incident.

An Air New Zealand employee is wheeled to a waiting ambulance at Queenstown Airport last night. Photo / James Allan

St John Ambulance said they received a call to an incident at the airport at 8.46pm.

“One ambulance responded to the scene.

“Two patients were treated and transported to Lakes District Hospital in a minor condition,” the spokesperson said.

Police and ambulance at Queenstown Airport last night after two Air New Zealand employees were assaulted. Photo / James Allan

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Air New Zealand this morning confirmed an incident occurred but would not comment further.

A Queenstown Airport spokesperson declined to comment on the situation, deferring comment to police and the airline.

Police inquiries are continuing after a violent episode at Queenstown Airport last night. Photo / James Allan

An Aviation Security Service spokesperson said AvSec officers were in attendance at the incident but deferred comment to the police as the lead agency in the investigation.