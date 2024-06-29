Emergency services were on standby at Invercargill Airport this afternoon after a suspected fault delayed the landing of a flight for more than an hour.
Flight NZ5409 was enroute from Christchurch to Invercargill when a landing gear issue was detected, Air New Zealand Head of Flight Operations Hugh Pearce said.
“The pilot made the decision to delay the landing to complete the necessary checks before carrying out a safe landing at Invercargill,” he said.
A flight tracker showed the plane flying multiple loops offshore before attempting to make a safe landing.