“The pilot notified air traffic control in accordance with standard operating procedures which resulted in a local standby at the airport,” Pearce said.

Fire and Emergency, Police and St John Ambulance were called to the incident just before 2pm this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was on standby with three appliances and two tankers.

Hato Hone St John said it was on standby with one ambulance and a manager.

The flight reportedly landed shortly before 3pm.

Air New Zealand thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.

It comes after a June 17 drama when an aircraft made an emergency landing in Invercargill when flames were seen coming from the engine over Queenstown.

Members of the public reported seeing flames coming from an engine and heard loud bangs, as the Virgin Airlines VA148 flight to Melbourne ascended from the airport.

One witness who took footage of the incident wrote: “Sounded like it was coming apart over our house. One engine was throwing flames and sputtering out.”