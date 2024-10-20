However, after an hour, the captain made a PA announcement saying there was a security announcement at the airport.

“It wasn’t until half an hour later that people started messaging me saying ‘Oh my gosh, are you okay’, she said.

Lin began to search for security incidents at Sydney Airport, but found nothing.

“It was another five minutes or 10 that it dawned on me that maybe we were the security incident,” she said.

“Us as passengers were getting information from the outside rather than from the plane itself, despite being inside it.”

She said the feeling in the cabin was mostly fine.

“I did start to notice people started playing the news around me and people were finding out.

“People started to peek out the window and say there were a lot of police cars, fire trucks and paramedics.”

Lin said disembarking the plane was slow and deliberately stringent.

“We had to disembark two rows at a time. That took a very long time. It took probably over an hour to disembark all of the passengers,” she said.

“In two rows at a time, we had to put our bags in the centre of the room surrounded by a bunch of police while we stood by the wall.

“The policeman would go with the guard dogs to check for I assume explosives.

Air NZ flight NZ247 from Wellington arrived safely at Sydney Airport. Image / Flightradar24

“We were then shuffled to the next corridor and every person was questioned by police and asked if we saw anything suspicious.

“After that we were lined up behind a massive gate and were only let out after everyone was questioned.”

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the airline was “aware of a security incident” on flight NZ247.

Emergency services assessed the aircraft at the centre of the reported threat, he said.

“Air New Zealand apologises for the inconvenience caused to customers on both services.

“We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents,” he said.

“The safety and security of all passengers and crew is our utmost priority.”

Australian Federal Police told the Herald their officers responded to “an incident” on an aircraft coming in to land at Sydney Airport.

