Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Air New Zealand passenger describes long security ordeal after Sydney bomb threat

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand said it was “aware of a security incident” on a flight bound for Sydney Airport. Photo / Sky News

Air New Zealand said it was “aware of a security incident” on a flight bound for Sydney Airport. Photo / Sky News

A Kiwi traveller has described the hours-long ordeal passengers endured after an Air New Zealand flight to Sydney landed following reports of a bomb on board.

Flight NZ247 departed Wellington on Saturday with 140 passengers. A large emergency response of 40 crews scrambled at Sydney Airport to meet the plane as it safely landed.

Mercury Lin, who had been visiting her family in Wellington, told the Herald nothing seemed untoward after the plane landed.

“We were just told that we were going to stay on the tarmac for a while. It’s probably normal because we have to let other planes go in front of us,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, after an hour, the captain made a PA announcement saying there was a security announcement at the airport.

“It wasn’t until half an hour later that people started messaging me saying ‘Oh my gosh, are you okay’, she said.

Lin began to search for security incidents at Sydney Airport, but found nothing.

“It was another five minutes or 10 that it dawned on me that maybe we were the security incident,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Us as passengers were getting information from the outside rather than from the plane itself, despite being inside it.”

She said the feeling in the cabin was mostly fine.

“I did start to notice people started playing the news around me and people were finding out.

“People started to peek out the window and say there were a lot of police cars, fire trucks and paramedics.”

Lin said disembarking the plane was slow and deliberately stringent.

“We had to disembark two rows at a time. That took a very long time. It took probably over an hour to disembark all of the passengers,” she said.

“In two rows at a time, we had to put our bags in the centre of the room surrounded by a bunch of police while we stood by the wall.

“The policeman would go with the guard dogs to check for I assume explosives.

Air NZ flight NZ247 from Wellington arrived safely at Sydney Airport. Image / Flightradar24
Air NZ flight NZ247 from Wellington arrived safely at Sydney Airport. Image / Flightradar24

“We were then shuffled to the next corridor and every person was questioned by police and asked if we saw anything suspicious.

“After that we were lined up behind a massive gate and were only let out after everyone was questioned.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the airline was “aware of a security incident” on flight NZ247.

Emergency services assessed the aircraft at the centre of the reported threat, he said.

“Air New Zealand apologises for the inconvenience caused to customers on both services.

“We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents,” he said.

“The safety and security of all passengers and crew is our utmost priority.”

Australian Federal Police told the Herald their officers responded to “an incident” on an aircraft coming in to land at Sydney Airport.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand