Reports of a bomb threat on an Air New Zealand Flight 247 to Australia that landed at Sydney airport. Photo / via Sky News

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington landed at Sydney Airport following reports of a bomb threat on board.

The aircraft – flight NZ247 – left from Wellington with 140 passengers on board and was sitting on the tarmac while officials assessed the threat.

Sky News said 40 emergency crews were on hand.

Local news network 7News Sydney showed footage from its helicopter of the plane landing “safely” at the airport before taxiing to a remote part of the runway.