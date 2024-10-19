Advertisement
Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney lands after bomb threat, emergency services stood down

Reports of a bomb threat on an Air New Zealand Flight 247 to Australia that landed at Sydney airport. Photo / via Sky News

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington landed at Sydney Airport following reports of a bomb threat on board.

The aircraft – flight NZ247 – left from Wellington with 140 passengers on board and was sitting on the tarmac while officials assessed the threat.

Sky News said 40 emergency crews were on hand.

Local news network 7News Sydney showed footage from its helicopter of the plane landing “safely” at the airport before taxiing to a remote part of the runway.

The threat was met by a “huge response from emergency services”.

9News reported that emergency services have now all been stood down and the Airbus has moved to the terminal.


Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer, captain David Morgan said they were “aware of a security incident on NZ247 this evening”.

“We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents,” he said.

“The safety and security of all passengers and crew is our utmost priority.”

Australian Federal Police told the Herald their officers responded to “an incident” on an aircraft coming into land at Sydney Airport.

Flight NZ247 left Wellington at 4.34pm and arrived in Sydney on schedule.

Air NZ flight NZ247 arrived in Sydney from Wellington schedule. Image / Flightradar24
The scare comes less than 24 hours after King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Sydney Airport on their Royal visit.

NSW Police told news.com.au that they were aware of the reports but declined to comment.

More to come.

