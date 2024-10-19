The threat was met by a “huge response from emergency services”.
9News reported that emergency services have now all been stood down and the Airbus has moved to the terminal.
Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer, captain David Morgan said they were “aware of a security incident on NZ247 this evening”.
“We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents,” he said.
“The safety and security of all passengers and crew is our utmost priority.”
Australian Federal Police told the Herald their officers responded to “an incident” on an aircraft coming into land at Sydney Airport.
Flight NZ247 left Wellington at 4.34pm and arrived in Sydney on schedule.
The scare comes less than 24 hours after King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down at Sydney Airport on their Royal visit.
NSW Police told news.com.au that they were aware of the reports but declined to comment.
More to come.
