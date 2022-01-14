Greymouth house engulfed by fire within minutes. Video / McBride Vision

An unattended air fryer is thought to be behind a fire that destroyed a house in Greymouth.

The fire broke out at a property on Marlborough St just after 8pm on Tuesday.

A four-minute video taken at the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the property as a car quickly reverses out of the driveway.

Just minutes later, the house becomes engulfed in flames before parts of the roof collapse.

A Givealittle page has been set up by friends of the family to raise money after they reportedly lost everything in the fire.

On the page, it says a mother-of-two was preparing dinner and went outside to play with the family dog. She came back inside after being alerted to the fire alarm and found the air fryer she was cooking with on fire.

"She works so hard to provide for her two girls - this fire is a massive setback for the three of them," it said.

Fire investigator Sam Bugler told the Herald the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking.

There was an air fryer in the kitchen, but there was no fault with it, he said.

"Never leave the room when cooking and if you have to, make sure you switch off before you walk off."