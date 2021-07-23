Air Chathams to retire one of New Zealand's oldest planes still in service

The Convair 580 ZK-CIB made occasional visits to Whanganui but was known for its ability to take freight or passengers. Photo / Public domain-Aklaviation

Air Chathams is retiring one of its stalwarts and one of New Zealand's oldest planes still in service.

The Convair 580 ZK-CIB, often used for Chatham Islands passenger flights, will make its final flight on July 29.

Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny said he hoped they would find a museum for the aircraft to be displayed in.

There had been some interest from people in Wanaka.

The Convair had made occasional trips to Whanganui but it was more known for its work taking passengers, seafood and produce between the Chatham Islands and the mainland.

"It's a very, very difficult aircraft to replace, to be honest," Emeny said, citing the plane's ability to take long journeys to remote destinations thanks to its turbo-prop engine.

The company also decided against updating the ZK-CIB's navigational systems to the New Southern Sky programme New Zealand aviation was moving to, which would have cost half a million dollars.

"Its serviceability is not in question,'' Emeny said.

"It's a very safe and well-maintained aircraft."

The plane has made trips as far as Manapouri in Southland, Tuvalu in the South Pacific and other remote destinations.

It is one of the three Convair 580s owned by Air Chathams.

Emeny said the people of the Chatham Islands and visitors to the remote locale would have fond memories of an aircraft that can be credited with playing a significant role in the development of tourism on the islands, as well as fresh food deliveries to and from the Chathams.

"There's a very special place for that aircraft not only in my life and my companies' life but really also to the Chatham Islands. To what they do and their life, for over a quarter of a century.''

Air Chathams had already purchased an ATR-72 500 to replace the Convair 580 ZK-CIB.