An Australian senator says AI is posing a threat to democracy in the Australian election and should serve as a warning to New Zealand voters.
Deepfakes – AI-generated images that produce realistic content of someone saying or doing something they are not – have become increasingly common in elections around the world.
There is currently no law in place in Australia or New Zealand prohibiting political deepfakes and Greens Senator David Shoebridge said that has left politicians in his party “exposed”.
“It could be produced by our domestic political opponents, or it could be produced by players outside of the Australian jurisdiction, [like] those backed by the fossil fuel industry who want to prevent Australian politics taking significant action,” he said.