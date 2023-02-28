Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

After Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up, Patangata Tavern Bark Up to go ahead

Maddisyn Jeffares
By
4 mins to read
An earlier Bark Up event at Beaumont Hotel in Otago. Video / ODT

While dealing with their own clean-up after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through Hawke’s Bay, Patangata Tavern owners Aaron and Rhonda Bartlett had to quickly make a decision regarding whether or not to continue with their Bark Up for Mental Health event.

Bark Up is an event set up by the Patangata Tavern to help awareness of rural mental health and support Farmstrong, a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community.

After everything everyone has gone through, Aaron says he feels it is still appropriate to go ahead with the rural mental health event, even if it is just to give people a few hours to come out and socialise with the community.

The Patangata Tavern copped a bit of flood damage out back, and the water just stopped short of coming into the house and the pub.

There is a lot of silt around the property, so Aaron was stuck on a digger for three days digging all the drains and ditches out.

Aaron said the tavern was “shut down for 10 days as the place was just a mess, with no power, no water, no Wi-Fi, so we just shut the doors, started cleaning up and got a hand from a couple of locals”.

“We got off pretty lightly compared to what we have seen around the place,” he said.

Patangata Tavern owner Aaron Bartlett spent a solid three days on a digger clearing slit from his home and pub after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the small central Hawke’s Bay community.
The bar re-opened last Friday - normally a busy night. The owners did not expect to “see a hell of a lot of people”, but there were a few in for dinner and some drinks.

“I think they just needed to come in and connect with each other,” Aaron said.

Since announcing the pub would continue with the event on March 18, the tavern has had quite a bit of positive feedback from local shepherds and shepherdesses who are still keen to attend.

In running a bar, the couple say they already act as psychologists, lawyers, counsellors and all sorts of things to all sorts of people, so they thought charging ahead with Bark Up would be a good opportunity, when the dust settles, for people to come out and have a bit of a release.

Although some people may not understand why the pub is going ahead with the event when people have lost so much, Aaron said the tavern is doing it for those who want to turn up and have a bit of fun for a few hours.

“It will be good, clean fun where the whole family can be involved,” Aaron explains.

Bark Up is a dog-based competition where entrants can bring along any type of dog and compete to see whose dog barks the loudest.

There will be two competitions - one for kids and one for adults. The tavern also has a microphone and a decibel reader and will measure the dogs’ barks and the crowd’s response.

People can get silly with it and have dogs walking backward or whatever, and it will all add up to putting your best foot forward on the stage and getting your dog to bark as loud as it can for around 30 seconds, says the event organiser.

Whoever has the loudest bark wins, and if your dog doesn’t bark, you have to.

Ten days of steady clean-up and Patangata Tavern is back up and running and ready for the Bark Up event after Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland
Ten days of steady clean-up and Patangata Tavern is back up and running and ready for the Bark Up event after Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

The pub is outsourcing cooking for the day to local schools wanting to raise a bit of money, and there will be live music at the event.

When it comes to prizes, the business community has been awesome, says Aaron. There are thousands of dollars worth of prizes and cash prizes to be won.

Aaron says that while the Bark Up is going to be fun, there will also be a few people speaking on the importance of reaching out and checking on your personal mental health and that of others.

“Suicide is a very real issue for many. Personally, I have lost quite a few friends like that, and from the farming community as well,” Aaron says. “The suicide rate in the rural community is above the national trend for the average public.”

Aaron has been working with Farmstong while organising Bark Up and says they’ve been right behind Bark Up since the beginning and have shipped in boxes of prizes and giveaways.

The Bark Up for Mental Health will be held on March 18 at the Patangata Tavern.

The kid’s novelty event starts at 4pm, then the first bark will resound at 5pm. There will be spot prizes and raffles throughout the event.

Adult entry costs $20, with an added $5 per extra dog. Kids’ entry into the novelty event costs $5.

To enter, visit the Patangata Facebook page or email your entry to: Patangatatavernbarkup@gmail.com.


SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: 0800 376 633
What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Helpline: 1737
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

RURAL HELP

Where to get help:
Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANXIETY


Where to get help:
LIFELINE AOTEAROA: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)
• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633
• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)
KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202
• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALCOHOL ADDICTION


Where to get help:
• If you or someone you know needs support and treatment to reduce their alcohol intake, call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, visit their website, or free text 8681 for confidential advice.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DRUG ADDICTION


Where to get help:
• 0800 METH HELP (0800 6384 4357)
• Alcohol Drug Helpline (Phone 0800 787 797 or text 8681)
• They also have a Māori line on 0800 787 798 and a Pasifika line on 0800 787 799




This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



