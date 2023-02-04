Adult with serious injuries and two children hospitalised after getting stuck in rip south of Auckland

Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

An adult and two children have been rushed to hospital this evening after getting into trouble at Karioitahi beach southwest of Auckland.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson told the Herald police notified them of the situation about 5.41pm.

Initially they said two ambulances and a helicopter were called to respond but it was later stood down.

The two children were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, and the adult, who was in a serious condition, was also transported to the hospital.

This comes after one of New Zealand’s worst years on record in 2022 for drownings - with almost 100 deaths reported across the country.

The first month of 2023 was also marred by drowning tragedies in places including Auckland and the Coromandel.



