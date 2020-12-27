Website of the Year

Adult critically hurt after being hit by tractor at Auckland holiday park

Emergency services responded to reports of a person being run over by a tractor at a holiday park. Photo / File

One person is believed to have been run over by a tractor at a holiday park north of Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Mahurangi East at 3.25pm, where an adult was reportedly injured after a tractor accident.

One person in critical condition was flown to Auckland City Hospital.