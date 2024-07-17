Adopt a Granny programme to help elderly with extra food and social support

Some of the donated food items from the community to be delivered as part of the Adopt a Granny programme.
An innovative grassroots initiative aimed at supporting the elderly with extra food and care kicked off in Kaitaia last week.
The “Adopt A Granny” programme was officially launched on Thursday , with volunteer kaimahi (workers) set to visit 15 seniors on a fortnightly basis, providing extra food supplies and a welfare check to assess the need for extra at-home support or assistance.
The programme is run by not-for-profit organisation Kaitaia Whānau in Need, with founder Deirdre Ahu coming up with the idea after witnessing first-hand how some elderly were going without kai or care for days.
“Not so long ago we received a generous donation from Collard’s Tavern for a number of brand-new mink blankets, so for two weeks I personally delivered them to the kaumātua flats on Puckey Ave and Oxford St,” Ahu said.
“This gave me time to sit and talk with these elderly, where I came across six who had very little or no food, particularly on their pension off-week, who were having to wait several days before they could buy more food.
“When I went home, I pondered about what to do and as I went to sit down to eat my own dinner, I thought, ‘Wait a minute! If I saw six elderly without food, how many more people out there are going without?
“That’s when the Adopt a Granny idea came to light.”
Shortly after, Ahu put a call-out on Facebook for people to either Adopt a Granny or to register someone, be it a whānau member, neighbour or someone they knew in need of support.
Ahu said the response from the community was overwhelming, both wanting to donate goods, but also to nominate an elderly person, with calls from as far north as Te Hāpua and as far south as Whangārei.
“The post received an amazing response, with emails flowing with interest to register grandparents, parents, neighbours and elderly,” Ahu said.
“Then the baking and cooking arrived in abundance, with fresh muffins, fruitcake, cookies, as well as an excess of 50 cooked meals, it was amazing.
“We now have more than five days worth of meals for each of our elderly people, so we have so much appreciation for the community and for our mayor, Moko Tepania, who gave us $2500 for kai, which is a huge blessing, as we have no funding.”
Ahu said for now, the volunteer-run service was currently open to all elderly across Kaitaia, with the view to expand as demand and capacity grew.
The service is strictly limited to delivering groceries and performing the welfare check, which involved getting to know either the “Nan” or “Koro”, building rapport with their primary caregiver, and understanding things such as their dietary requirements, social interests, etc.
If there was the need and consent was received from the elderly person, requests for personal care and other social services would then be directed to Te Hiku Hauora.
Ahu said all volunteers and elderly were required to go through an initial visit and consult and reiterated the programme was open to all.
“One question I could see coming, which I embraced, was if the service was only for Māori and respectfully no, it’s not,” Ahu said.
“I knew that would come because I’m Māori, so that’s why I didn’t call it “Adopt a kuia or kaumātua” because I wanted people to know this was for anyone, Pākeha, Pasifika, anyone.”