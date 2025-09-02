Advertisement
Adelaide man arrested for allegedly stealing over $277,000 of children’s toys, 1700 boxes of Lego

By
NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police have arrested a man in Adelaide for allegedly stealing A$250,000 ($277,840) worth of children’s toys.

South Australia Police attended an address in Adelaide’s northwest on Saturday as part of an operation to combat retail theft.

They discovered about 2500 different toys, including 1700 boxes of Lego,

Save