Three trucks were needed to move all the toys from the property, according to the outlet.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and unlawful possession.

The arrest was a result of the combined efforts between the retail industry and police, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Metropolitan Operations Service, John De Candia said.

“The size of the haul is significant and indicates the depth of the alleged offending we will allege has been taking place.”

The man will appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on September 30.

Lego thefts are not uncommon in New Zealand, given the value of some sets, with some reaching over $1000.

A man in West Auckland was arrested in May after an alleged spree of Lego thefts.

He allegedly stole “highly valuable” sets from stores in Northland, throughout Auckland and in the Waikato.

Last year, police stopped a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man accused of stealing $20,000 worth of colourful bricks.

Sergeant Karen Tabb said the pair worked in tandem: while one pulled the fire alarm, the other would make a getaway.

They were charged with 30 counts of shoplifting as well as charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

In 2023, Auckland police caught a serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer.

The New York Times reported in April that Lego had become a hot commodity on the black market and the target of theft due to its high prices on the second-hand market.