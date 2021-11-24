Action taken against protesters opposed to Erebus memorial at Parnell in Auckland

Auckland Council compliance staff remvoing protesters' material from the site today. Photo / Supplied

Police and Auckland Council staff have today started to remove tents occupied by protesters opposed to the building of an Erebus Disaster memorial in Parnell.

Shortly before noon, about 15 council staff and eight police officers arrived at Dove-Myer Robinson Park, or Mataharehare, and began to remove small tents.

The protesters said the police also issued a 48 hours trespass notice for the bigger tents.

Protesters have been occupying the site since February, but have not been staying overnight since Covid-19 restrictions were brought in on August 17.

In a statement, the group said the Chief Ombudsman is days away from releasing an independent report on the consent process arising from complaints about the Ministry for Culture & Heritage and the Auckland Council handling of the matter.

Artist's impression of the Erebus memorial. Photo / File

The protesters have attempted to stop contractors erect fencing at the site by getting in the way of their trucks and blocking the entrance to the site. It is understood the contractors have left.

The memorial honours the 257 people who died when an Air New Zealand plane crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica in 1979.

On October 19, protesters disrupted the start of the building of the memorial to the victims of the Erebus Disaster.

There was a stand-off between opponents of the project, construction crew and security guards at Dove Myer Robinson Park, better known as the Parnell Rose Gardens, where the memorial Te Paerangi Ataata – Sky Song, is to be erected.

A group of kaumātua had placed a rāhui, or ritual ban, on the site, banning work on the Manatū Taonga – Ministry of Culture and Heritage project.

The Herald is seeking comment from the police and the council.