Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

By Eleisha Foon of RNZ

Sir Collin Tukuitonga says the Act Party is “not in a position to dictate” whether individuals should resign from their positions.

Sir Collin earlier this week quit his role as Te Whatu Ora National Health Pacific Senate chair, saying he had “no confidence” in the Government to deliver outcomes for Māori and Pacific people.

On Tuesday, Act Party list MP and health spokesman Todd Stephenson responded, saying “public advisers in high-paid positions” should “get with the programme or get out”.

Sir Collin said he was “not sure if Act appreciate that members of the Pacific Senate are not paid, hence they are not in a position to dictate”.

When RNZ Pacific asked Stephenson if he realised the role of chair was a volunteer position, not a paid public sector role, Stephenson said: “I am not aware of the arrangements that they have. It was a government entity that was created under the last government, it must be funded in some respect.”

Act Party list MP and health spokesman Todd Stephenson anticipates more resignations from Te Whatu Ora National Health Pacific Senate.

He also praised Sir Collin, saying he “has actually shown leadership” in stepping down.

Stephenson said he was anticipating more resignations.

“I think there are going to be others in positions that are advising the Government that may feel uncomfortable and they need to consider moving on.”

Meanwhile, members of the National Pacific Health Senate were mostly “sad” about Sir Collin’s departure, but had no plans yet to follow suit. They were yet to regroup following the resignation.

“It’s sad,” Dr Kiki Maoate said. “I think Collin is principled about his thinking. He made a decision that feels right regarding what is happening around him and I accept that. His decision is his decision, whether I agree with it or not.”

Sir Collin Tukuitonga resigned from his role as Te Whatu Ora National Health Pacific Senate chair this week.

Maoate said he had no plans to step down and was not aware of any other members choosing to either - he would sooner resign over the workload than who was in government.

As for the hole left behind, Sir Collin said he had helped train others for the role, which he had planned to eventually transition from.

Maoate said he felt more effective as a member.

“It’s about the long game... having the debate from the inside-out and around the table,” instead of the outside-in, as Sir Collin would have to after stepping down.