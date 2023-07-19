Election 2023: Act MPs not tossing toys after surprise list demotions

Act leader David Seymour (centre), deputy leader Brooke van Velden (right) and Nicole McKee hold the party's top three list ranking spots. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Two of Act’s current MPs are keeping a stiff upper lip following their recent demotion on the party’s list, which risks them missing out on another three years in Parliament.

Chris Baillie and Toni Severin were the biggest losers in Act’s list for this year’s general election, released on Sunday. Baillie, ranked fourth in 2020, fell to 17th while Severin dropped from ninth to 14th.

The latest 1News Verian poll on Monday had Act attracting 12 per cent of the party vote. That translated into 15 seats in Parliament, meaning Baillie would have to pull off a very unlikely win in his Nelson electorate to return to Parliament. Act is currently only seeking the candidate vote in the Auckland electorates of Epsom and Tāmaki for leader David Seymour and deputy leader Brooke van Velden.

Baillie, speaking to the Herald last night, admitted he hadn’t been expecting to drop so far down the list but said he was largely unfazed by it, citing additions of high-profile candidates such as ex-Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard and former National MP Parmjeet Parmar.

“I sort of suspected that there were a few others in the wings who would be really good contenders, so yeah look, I’m not bothered,” he said.

“I’d love to spend three years actually having a bit of say in the legislation as opposed to these three years, but if [I don’t get in] then I certainly won’t begrudge anyone for that.”

Act MP Chris Baillie during Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another two current MPs - Damien Smith and Dr James McDowall - were absent from the list as they had decided to leave politics at the end of this term.

Baillie said he and Seymour had had a brief chat about his ranking yesterday. The overall rankings were also mentioned at the party’s caucus meeting yesterday, but did not prompt any significant discussion, according to Baillie.

“There’s certainly no obvious animosity or anything like that around, it’s sort of business as usual.”

Severin, Act’s Corrections and ACC spokesperson, accepted it was a slight blow to drop five places in the rankings but she was nevertheless confident on a return to Parliament.

“I don’t see it as a step back at all, this is just what happens when you have new talent coming,” she said.

“Like everything, we’ve all got egos [and] it took a bit of a hit but, in general, I’m pretty happy.

“I’m pretty certain this time around that I will be back in and [I’m] looking forward to working with my new teammates.”

Severin didn’t believe any of the current MPs would feel resentful and said people of her and Chris’ vintage were no strangers to a bit of adversity.

“Chris and I are both probably of an older group that we’ve had probably tonnes of knock-backs in our lives, but you just pick yourself up and move forward and, you know, you can’t compete when you get high-calibre people coming forward to join the party.”

Act MP Toni Severin is confident she'll get another term in Parliament despite dropping five places in the list rankings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of those “high-calibre” people Baillie and Severin had made way for was Todd Stephenson, a Lumsden-born Southlander who had worked in Australia’s pharmaceutical industry for 17 years.

Just this year, the 48-year-old became the international patient engagement director with Vertex Pharmaceuticals but in recent months, made the decision to move home and contest the election with Act, taking the fourth spot on its list.

Stephenson had been a long-time Act supporter, joining the party soon after its formation in 1993 and had worked on four election campaigns with Act.

He told the Herald from Australia he had maintained contact largely with former Act president Catherine Isaac. It was understood she was fundamental in sparking Stephenson’s return to New Zealand and Act.

Seymour this week stated he believed Stephenson was the type of person who could be ready for ministerial duties from day one.

Stephenson wouldn’t elaborate on what portfolios he’d be interested in, saying he wasn’t “there for my ego”.

Asked whether he was expecting any resentment as a result of his high list ranking, Stephenson said it was difficult to answer but hoped people within the party would recognise what skills he could bring to the team.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.