Act Party leader David Seymour spoke with Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan following his criticism of the Prime Minister’s absence from the scene of a fatal dairy stabbing in her electorate.

In response to Ardern’s desire to not get in the way of police investigations, Seymour said the Prime Minister could go to the scene without “tampering with evidence”.

Ardern needed to be there to make the Government’s response “real”, he said.

“I can tell you, there’s a whole community out there, people who work in retail and much of the Indian community, who are saying ‘they [the Government] don’t really care about us.”

Seymour said there could be “more lawlessness” as people take justice into their own hands.

The Act leader earlier said Ardern’s choice to not be in her Mt Albert electorate following the robbery and fatal stabbing on Wednesday showed a “complete lack of judgment”.

Janak Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed when he confronted a robber outside the Sandringham store he was working in on Wednesday night.

The dairy worker, who friends described as polite and friendly, had relocated to Auckland from Hamilton only last week to look after the Rose Cottage Superette while the owners were overseas.

Police say he was stabbed several times 100m from the store after he confronted a thief who had stolen the cash register about 8pm on Wednesday.

Patel, who was newly married, managed to make it back to the dairy, where emergency services were called, but died from his injuries.

“Instead of dropping everything to be in her electorate today and making the response to retail crime a priority, [Ardern] is on a plane to the Chathams. A trip she could have easily postponed,” Seymour said.

“Jacinda Ardern should be in Mt Albert today and nothing should have got in the way of that.”

Ardern defended her decision to not be with grieving members of the Sandringham community after the fatal stabbing.

Flowers outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham where a worker was fatally stabbed on Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

She rejected any suggestion her not being in Sandringham represented a Government not doing enough to address crime, noting there was a time and place when the man’s family might want to engage politicians.

Speaking to media from the Chathams, where the Prime Minister was visiting for the first time, Ardern said she has directly contacted some community leaders concerning the man’s death but said she was wary of disturbing a grieving family.

“It is my local community so I will be looking to be present there as soon as I’m able to, but I’m also very aware there’s a family grieving and there is an active police investigation into a homicide and I do need to delicately balance being in the right place in the right time.”

Dairy owners plan nationwide protest

A post-mortem examination is being carried out today on the body of the victim as dairy owners plan a nationwide protest.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, who is heading the inquiry, has repeated his call for anyone who witnessed the altercation that occurred, or believed they saw the offender on foot, before or after the incident, to come forward and talk to police.

“We also continue to appeal to those in the community who know who the offender is, to do the right thing and contact us,” Beard said in a statement.

Meanwhile, dairy owners have announced they will hold a nationwide protest after the death of Janak Patel.

Dairy and Business Association spokesman Sunny Kaushal outside the Sandringham dairy that was robbed on Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

They said more needed to be done to protect workers.

Dairy and Business Association chairman Sunny Kaushal said the protest would be held once the funeral for Patel has been completed.

He said the small businesses want action, rather than empathy, from the Government.

However, the initial priority will be to assist Patel’s family with funeral arrangements.

Cordons in place outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police also wanted to acknowledge residents living within the cordon and the surrounding areas and thank them for their cooperation, Beard said.

He also thanked those who had already provided information.

Cordons remain in place and are expected to be lifted later today or tomorrow.

Fund opens to help family

Auckland businesses are raising money to support the family of the dairy worker who was “senselessly killed” this week.

The Givealittle page was created by the Dairy & Business Owners Group to provide financial support for the victim’s elderly parents after he was fatally stabbed in Sandringham on Wednesday evening.

“This could be any small family-run business,” the group wrote. “But it has left a law-abiding shopworker that had so much promise dead.

“Above all, it has cost a family a cherished loved one.”

The Rose Cottage Superette was lined with flower bouquets this morning as members of the community paid their respects. A candlelight vigil last night attracted a crowd of 200, with another scheduled for Saturday evening.

The Dairy & Business Owners Group said it planned to liaise with the victim’s family to ensure they were supported.











