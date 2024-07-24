Survivors marching along Wellington's waterfront. Photo / Azaria Howell

Over the years, the inquiry has heard from a long line of survivors, government heads, and church leaders. From Dilworth School and Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital to the Catholic Church and Gloriavale, it has seen and heard it all.

Common themes have included significant sexual, verbal, and physical violence, over-medicalisation, isolation, and unsanitary conditions.

It’s believed more than 250,000 people have been abused in state and faith-based care in New Zealand.

Survivors gathered in Wellington’s Frank Kitts Park at lunch time before marching along the waterfront and up to Parliament.

They were carrying a long banner full of ribbons with survivors’ names on them, representing the thousands of children who have suffered abuse in state and faith-based care.

The hīkoi was greeted with a traditional cultural welcome on arrival at Parliament. A number of people were visibly upset, crying and embracing each other on Parliament’s grounds.

Those holding the banner could be heard singing “This little light of mine”. Others could be seen holding framed photographs of their loved ones.

Most of the gathered crowd has now entered Parliament ahead of the final report’s official release.

Survivors gather in Wellington's Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Azaria Howell

Survivors march to Parliament ahead of the release of the final report from the Abuse in Care inquiry. Photo / Azaria Howell

On Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said what he had read of the report so far was “horrific and harrowing”. The report was 3000 pages long and weighed 14kg.

“This is a shameful part of our history. There are 3000 survivors who have actually contributed and had the bravery and courage to make their contributions to that,” he said.

“I want them to be heard and I want them to know on Wednesday that they are being heard.”

Luxon said he would deliver a formal apology to those who experienced state and faith-based care on November 12 at Parliament.



