The final report from the long-running Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry will be presented to Parliament - and released publicly - this afternoon, more than five years after the terms of reference were first announced.
The inquiry was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse and neglect of children, young people and adults in state and faith-based care from 1950 to 1999.
The inquiry - the largest and most complex in New Zealand’s history - included accounts from almost 3000 survivors, analysed more than 1.1 million documents and held more than 130 days of public hearings.
Over the years, the inquiry has heard from a long line of survivors, government heads, and church leaders. From Dilworth School and Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital to the Catholic Church and Gloriavale, it has seen and heard it all.
Common themes have included significant sexual, verbal, and physical violence, over-medicalisation, isolation, and unsanitary conditions.
It’s believed more than 250,000 people have been abused in state and faith-based care in New Zealand.
Survivors gathered in Wellington’s Frank Kitts Park at lunch time before marching along the waterfront and up to Parliament.