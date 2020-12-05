'Absolutely disgusted': Auckland crowd outraged after 'fake' $100k cash drop

An Auckland crowd turned angry after a safety equipment company advertised a $100,000 "cash drop" that turned out to be discount vouchers.

The Safety Warehouse, an online supplier of personal protective equipment, advertised on social media that it planned to give away "actual money" at Aotea Square from midday today.

"We are the people's company & proud of it, so we're dropping $105,891.40 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky," it said.

The Safety Warehouse advertised a #100,000 "cash drop" in Aotea Square. Photo / Website

But people who attended the event have posted video of the crowd chasing after the company's car in anger after "fake money" was dropped instead.

"The crowd started attacking the organisers' vehicle as it was tryn to leave the venue.. i even saw a jandle and a safety boot in full flight ... the crowd smashed the rear window," one person posted.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez March, who was attending an event across the road, tweeted that he was "absolutely disgusted with The Safety Warehouse".

Absolutely disgusted with The Safety Warehouse for throwing a $100K cash giveaway and then throwing fake money in the mix. People in need from across the region gathered, clearly hoping their hardship would be alleviated. There was a lot of upset and the situation became unsafe pic.twitter.com/eEVbbcQGEZ — Ricardo Menéndez (@RMarchNZ) December 5, 2020

"It was a free event. People came with tickets," he said.

"There was music. It was incredibly loud, it was almost like a rave.

"It was just like really bad scaffolding in Aotea Square, and people on top of it throwing confetti and glitter and eventually fake cash.

"A commotion started shortly after and things looked pretty violent and ugly afterwards because people really got upset and confused.

this is exploitative and cruel. especially in light of the increased level of suffering so many people have had to endure this year. i hope The Safety Warehouse will be held to account. — JAS&Ten Resist Fascism (@JAS_Ten_Resist) December 5, 2020

"There were people who had travelled from Palmerston North, from Levin, from up north, so things became really unsafe as the commotion started. People got stomped on, people got bruised and cut."

He said people chased away the Safety Warehouse car as it left.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed that police were called.

"Late yesterday [Friday] Police became aware of a promotional event talking place in Aotea Square today," she said.

"Police were in attendance for safety reasons.

Angry crowds attacked the organisers' car after a company advertised a $100,000 "cash drop" and dropped fake money instead. Photo / Supplied

"Following the event there were a number of reports of disorder in the Aotea Square area. Additional units were called to the scene to help ensure the safety of all those involved.

Angry scenes at Auckland after the 'fake money' promotion.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

The Safety Warehouse Facebook page was taken down after many people posted angry comments about the event.

The Herald is attempting to contact the Safety Warehouse.