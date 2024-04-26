An aerial view of Mangawhai Coastal Track that was damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle last year. Photo/Doc

An aerial view of Mangawhai Coastal Track that was damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle last year. Photo/Doc

Work to repair damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle will temporarily close two of Northland’s most popular short walks for more than two months.

Mangawhai Cliffs in Kaipara and Mt Manaia Walkway in Whangārei Heads will be closed from April 29 and May 14 respectively. Both reopen in late July.

In February last year, the iconic tracks experienced significant damage and needed repairs to ensure visitor safety as well as preserve the tracks.

Department of Conservation Whangārei operations acting manager Les Judd said the temporary closure would be used to repair and enhance infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Experienced contractors, including Milton Harward Construction and Plant Pro, will restore the iconic walks.

“We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of the community during these track closures and hope people take the opportunity to explore some of the other fabulous walking tracks in the area,” Judd said.

Northlanders are advised to use alternative tracks such as the Smugglers Bay Loop Track and others in the Whangārei Heads area.