Abbotsbury crash: Wellington father trying to get to Sydney after death of sons

Wellington boys Tiari Whakaneke, aged 15, and brother Cirus Whakaneke, aged 17, were killed in a car accident in Sydney on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Two Kiwi teenagers who died in a horrific Australian crash which paramedics describe as the worst they have ever seen have been named.

They were 15-year-old Tiari and 17-year-old Cirus Whakaneke.

The pair were killed in a car accident in Sydney on Sunday.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the boys' family.

In just two day, 100 people have donated $6600.

The funds will go towards helping the boys' father and their sibling fly from Wellington to Sydney and help cover accommodation and other expenses, the page states.

"To no surprise, flights are roughly triple the usual cost at the moment," the page says.

"Every donation will be greatly appreciated big or small, every dollar counts. Thank you for your support."

The two boys were in a Holden SS Commodore that was chased from an address in Abbotsbury in Sydney early on Sunday morning.

The boys died when they were thrown from the car after it hit a power pole.

The driver of the car survived and is in hospital, the Givealittle page says.

Police look over the crime scene where the fatal car crash occurred on Sunday. Photo / News Ltd

Images of the crash scene shows the mangled wreckage. Paramedics told media it was the worst crash they had ever seen.

Australian police allege that 37-year-old Mazen Kabbara woke up to hear his car being stolen and got into another car to chase the boys.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Fairfield police station, where he was charged with five offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner (two counts), dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death (two counts).

The man has been granted bail and will appear in Liverpool Local Court on November 25.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joe Ibrahim described the scene as one of the worst paramedics had ever encountered.

Teddy bears and flowers at the memorial site after the crash. Photo / News Ltd

"The scale of this accident is absolutely horrendous,'' he said.

"It is probably one of the worst, in fact, it is one of the worst. A senseless and tragic loss of young life, which should never have occurred."

- Additional reporting, News.com.au