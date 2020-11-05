Christchurch pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle named

The pedestrian killed in a crash involving a motorbike in Addington, Christchurch on Wednesday has been named.
Nagaraj Mookkaiah, 60, of Addington, died in the crash, which happened at the
intersection of Blenheim Road and Foster Street at about 6:35pm.
A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the crash continue to be investigated.
Yesterday a police spokeswoman told the NZ Herald early indications suggest the man was crossing Blenheim Rd about 40 metres east from the controlled crossing when a motorcyclist heading west towards Upper Riccarton hit him.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Serious Crash Unit was notified.
Read More
- 4 hurt: Out-of-control school bus crashes into cars in Flat Bush, Auckland - NZ Herald
- One lane of Marine Parade blocked after three-vehicle crash - NZ Herald
- Abbotsbury crash: Dad's heartache for sons killed in 'chase' crash - NZ Herald
- Watch: Dramatic CCTV footage captures car crash in Adelaide Road, Wellington - NZ Herald
- Two injured after vehicle crashes into parked car in Christchurch - NZ Herald