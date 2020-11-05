Christchurch pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle named

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the smash, police say. Photo / File

The pedestrian killed in a crash involving a motorbike in Addington, Christchurch on Wednesday has been named.

Nagaraj Mookkaiah, 60, of Addington, died in the crash, which happened at the

intersection of Blenheim Road and Foster Street at about 6:35pm.

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the crash continue to be investigated.

Yesterday a police spokeswoman told the NZ Herald early indications suggest the man was crossing Blenheim Rd about 40 metres east from the controlled crossing when a motorcyclist heading west towards Upper Riccarton hit him.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.