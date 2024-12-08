Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cook Strait ferries: A second summer and still no solution - Arena Williams, Labour MP

By Arena Williams
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The union is calling on the Government to invest in publicly owned and operated rail-capable ferries. Video / Mark Mitchell
Opinion by Arena Williams
Arena Williams is the Labour MP for Manurewa and the party's state-owned enterprises spokesperson.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • KiwiRail bosses say negotiations to exit a $551 million shipbuilding contract for the two cancelled mega ferries will extend into next year.
  • KiwiRail acting chairman Rob Jager says the process will take as long as it takes.
  • The Government is expected to announce an alternative plan for Cook Strait by December 11.

A year on, I don’t think any of us expected to head into a second summer with no certainty as to the future of our Interislander ferries.

New Zealand is without a reliable Cook Strait connection because Nicola Willis scrapped the existing contract with a South Korean

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand