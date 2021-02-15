A second Auckland cycleway giving cyclists a bumpy ride

The Karangahape Rd makeover will include a new streetscape and cycleway. Photo / Supplied

Auckland cyclists are experiencing a bumpy ride on a second cycleway in as many months.

Cyclists complained about the poorly laid surface on the $14.4 million cycleway along Tāmaki Drive last month and last week Auckland Transport warned cyclists a section of the $30m Karangahape Rd cycleway project "may be a bit bumpy".

"We're still working on the newly laid section of the cycleway between East St and West Terrace as part of the Karangahape Rd enhancements project.

"We are working with our contractor to fix the surfacing and ensure that all sections are completed to a high standard," AT told cyclists in a post on Facebook.

"I rode this stretch the other day (and) noticed it was surprisingly bumpy for brand new asphalt. It looks like they're only laying it down maybe 20mm thick," one person said on AT's Facebook page.

Artist's impression of the Karangahape Rd cycleway. Photo / Auckland Transport

Said another person: "Can you or the contractors purchase a smaller paving machine? This will be an ongoing issue, there is and will continue to be a need for actually smooth cycle paths. Hand laid asphalt just isn't up to the standard required."

An AT spokesman today said contractors are still working on the newly laid section between East St and West Tce, "in fact they are working on this section today".

"The work has not been finally signed off and may not be suitable for all users. It is normal for an inspection process to identify items of work that do not meet our standards to be repaired at the contractor's cost," he said.

Bike Auckland chairwoman Barb Cuthbert said the issue with the Karangahape Rd cycleway is not major, but the surface is lumpy because of the way it was laid.

"They did what they call a soft opening and allowed people to use it, which highlights things that would not have happened if they had finished the job and then let us use it," she said.

After the environmental lobby group Generation Zero successfully lobbied for a protected cycleway on Karangahape Rd in 2015, the project was costed at about $12m in 2016.

Since then the cost of the 1.4km cycleway and associated works has ballooned to between $27m and $30m. The project also includes renewing underground utility services and new lighting and trees to replace those taken out for the cycleway. The Howe St carpark has also been upgraded to compensate for the loss of on-street parking.

Cyclists on the new cycleway on Tāmaki Drive. Photo / Michael Craig

The project started in August 2019 and is due to be completed in May this year, although the AT spokesman said the contractors are experiencing a lot of underground issues that need to be resolved.

Ōrākei councillor Desley Simpson said the new section of two-way separate cycleway from the end of Quay St to Ngapipi Rd along Tāmaki Drive was laid by hand around Christmas.

The $14.4m project also involves raising a section of Tāmaki Drive by half a metre to protest against seasonal flooding from king tides that sometimes forces the road to close.

AT said there are some undulations in the cycleway, which will be fixed by the contractor at no extra cost.