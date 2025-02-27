Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

A really uplifting story - bras from Auckland being sent to Pacific

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Poe Tiare Tararo hangs her old bra on the wall to be donated to the 'Project Uplift' charity. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Poe Tiare Tararo hangs her old bra on the wall to be donated to the 'Project Uplift' charity. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

For most women in Aotearoa New Zealand a bra is something taken for granted. But imagine not being able to find a shop that sells one, let alone one that fits.

Alice Nicholls tries a new bra for size. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Alice Nicholls tries a new bra for size. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“For women living in the highlands of Fiji, for example, there aren’t even any shops to go and buy a bra!” Juliet Campbell of Project Uplift said yesterday.

She was speaking after an event in central Auckland where women could swap an old bra for a brand-new Nala model with the donated item going to Project Uplift.

Project Uplift distributed about 50,000 bras last year mainly to the south Pacific islands, but also a few thousand within New Zealand, Campbell said, sometimes students at school and also the City Mission.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Campbell took over as national co-ordinator for Project Uplift three years ago, continuing the work of recycling bras started by Pauline Watson in 2012 when she brought the idea over from Australia.

About 500 bras were collected for Project Uplift. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
About 500 bras were collected for Project Uplift. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“We’re a New Zealand charity that operates with no funding,” Campbell said. “We’re a network of volunteers that collects and distributes these items. This week we sent 1200 to Fiji and we also help with mastectomy bras and prosthetics.”

The Nala event collected about 500 bras, with each donator receiving a new one in exchange. The Nala brand was created by Chloe Winter offering a diverse range of lingerie that celebrates individuality – they even go up to K-cups – comfort and sustainability.

Something New Zealand women take for granted, a good bra can be hard to find in the islands. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Something New Zealand women take for granted, a good bra can be hard to find in the islands. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“We have been delighted with the donations made as a result of the Nala activation,” Campbell said. “We try to ensure that bras get to the women who need them without compromising their dignity.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We greatly appreciate the bras people have donated plus the new bras Nala has provided to our charity, they are going to make such a difference.”

To find out more about Project Uplift https://www.projectuplift.org.nz/ and more about Nala bras wearnala.com

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand