Poe Tiare Tararo hangs her old bra on the wall to be donated to the 'Project Uplift' charity. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

For most women in Aotearoa New Zealand a bra is something taken for granted. But imagine not being able to find a shop that sells one, let alone one that fits.

Alice Nicholls tries a new bra for size. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“For women living in the highlands of Fiji, for example, there aren’t even any shops to go and buy a bra!” Juliet Campbell of Project Uplift said yesterday.

She was speaking after an event in central Auckland where women could swap an old bra for a brand-new Nala model with the donated item going to Project Uplift.

Project Uplift distributed about 50,000 bras last year mainly to the south Pacific islands, but also a few thousand within New Zealand, Campbell said, sometimes students at school and also the City Mission.