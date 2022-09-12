Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether the country will move into a new phase of the Covid-19 response today, including whether Cabinet has decided to scrap the traffic light system altogether.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether the country will move into a new phase of the Covid-19 response today, including whether Cabinet has decided to scrap the traffic light system altogether.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether the country will move into a new phase of the Covid-19 response today, including whether Cabinet has decided to scrap the traffic light system altogether – and what measures will apply instead.

Cabinet met today to consider Covid-19 and a date for a memorial service and public holiday to mark the Queen's death.

New Zealand will mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday on September 26.

Ardern will travel to London later this week ahead of the Queen's funeral next Monday.

At 4pm today, she and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall will announce the decision on Covid-19 settings, and are likely to set out more details of how Covid-19 will be managed from this point.

The NZ Herald understands Cabinet was considering a decision to scrap the traffic light system from as soon as midnight tonight and to let one of the key Covid-19 provisions allowing the Government to make rules for Covid-19 lapse rather than renewing it.

It would mark a new stage of the Covid-19 response, which the Government has earlier said would eventually be dealt with in the same way as the flu, but with flexibility to call on stricter measures if they were justified such as because of a different variant.

There were 1149 new Covid cases reported today after numbers dipped below 1000 over the weekend.

The seven-day rolling average of cases today is 1480 while last Monday it was 1778, the Ministry of Health said in today's update.

There are 225 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 241; last Monday, it was 273.

A further six Covid-related deaths have been reported, including three people aged in their 80s and three in their 90s.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Cabinet would consider the health and economic assessments in making the decision.

"Our approach has been tweaked and changed all the way through in response to things to be proportionate, and so Cabinet will look at that today and make our decision.

"We have to plan for variants into the future but we also have to acknowledge that through winter our health system came under a lot of strain but we made it through.

"But we've just to make sure that we've got a fit-for-purpose response to the place we find ourselves in now."

The Covid-19 Response laws giving the Government and director general of health special powers to make rules for the Covid-19 response all have to be renewed regularly.

The traffic light system was set up under the Epidemic Preparedness (Covid-19) Notice 2020 which has been renewed by the Prime Minister every three months since March 2020. The Notice is required to be able to make orders for the Covid-19 response.

That was last renewed in June and is due to expire on September 16 unless renewed again this week – something that is usually done a few days in advance.