Elliot Prakash was convicted of murdering Valerie May Heaney in 2022. Photo / David Clarkson

Christchurch caregiver Valerie May Heaney, 64, was found dead in the hallway of her Bromley home on April 4 2022.

Initially, police said her death was unexplained but after a post mortem examination, it became clear something violent and horrific had happened to Val.

Elliot Ajay Prakash, 43, was later charged with her murder.

Valerie Heaney was murdered in her Christchurch home in 2022. Photo / Facebook

He was a boarder at Heaney's home and the pair were sometimes lovers.

Why did Prakash kill Heaney - a caregiver known for her kind heart and generosity?

How did he try and cover his tracks?

Today, Herald podcast A Moment In Crime outlines the facts of Heaney's murder and why her killer was a ticking time bomb.

This episode is about domestic violence and may be upsetting for some people.

For a list of help agencies, scroll to the bottom of this story.

This is an extra episode of A Moment In Crime.

While our usual monthly episodes look at cases that have gripped New Zealand's interest over the years - there are plenty of cases before the courts that Leask and other NZME journalist are covering live that warrant a deeper look.

From complex murder trials to the cases destined for infamy, these extra episodes will show you what's really happening in your backyard - right now.

