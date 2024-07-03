Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

A ‘great pool’ - Swim champs head for Hastings again

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt training at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre in Rosedale. Video / Jason Oxenham

Hastings has been locked-in as host of the national swimming championships for the next two years.

The decision follows the success of the event in 2023 and this year, incorporating the Olympic Games team selection trials, at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park’s near-new Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

They featured such swimmers as Olympic Games medal hopes Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather.

Expected to attract about 500 competitors, the 2025 championships will be next April 13-17, a Sunday-Thursday event pre-Easter in the first week of the Term 1-2 school holidays.

The 2026 event will also be held in the first weekend of the holidays, but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Swimming New Zealand Head of Participation, Competitions and Engagement Dale Johnson said the Regional Aquatic Centre “proved to be a great pool.

“We are thrilled to be continuing to grow swimming in the region by hosting these national championships with opportunities alongside, whilst also supporting the local region as they continue to rebuild from the cyclone,” Johnson said.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support of the region and venue,” he said. “It’s a great pool that produced some special moments earlier this year.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she is looking forward to welcoming swimming competitors from around New Zealand back to Hawke’s Bay again, adding: “It’s fabulous to showcase our Regional Aquatic Centre to athletes of all ages, and for our community to enjoy the benefits a competition of this size brings to Heretaunga Hastings.”

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy is also thrilled to have extended the support for hosting swimming in the region.

“Supporting national sporting events like the Apollo Projects NZ Age Group Swimming Championships is fantastic for the regions, with competitors, clubs and parents all staying for the week,” he said.

Johnson thanked partners Hawke’s Bay Tourism, the two councils, Apollo Projects, the Regional Aquatic Centre, Swimming Hawke’s Bay Poverty Bay and Pak’nSave Hastings for supporting the hosting of the championships.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand