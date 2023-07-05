Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre won first place at the 2023 Property Industry Awards in Auckland last month.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre won first place at the 2023 Property Industry Awards in Auckland last month.

Hawke’s Bay’s newest aquatic centre took home first place at the 2023 Property Industry Awards in Auckland last month.

This year the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre has taken out two national construction project awards with its construction project partner, Apollo Projects.

The centre, operated by the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, won the premier Excellence and Best in Category award for Tourism and Leisure Projects at the 2023 Property Council NZ Industry Awards. This was in addition to having received a Gold Award at the 2023 Master Builders’ Association Commercial Project Awards earlier this year.

The $32 million Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is one of only a few 50m Fina world and Olympic pools in New Zealand.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said awarding the aquatic centre’s excellence and best-in-category win was based not only on measuring a financial return, but on the positive community impact of the facility.

“Overall, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is an impressive facility that delivers on all these measures and is sure to attract visitors from all over the region and further afield. Whether you’re a professional athlete or simply looking for a fun day out, this facility has something for everyone,” she said.

Apollo Projects co-founder Paul Lloyd said the regional aquatic centre was already regarded as New Zealand’s premier aquatic facility and was a testament to the determination of some incredible people and the community within which it was built.

“Everyone, from the client to the designers and sub-contractors, and all the team at Apollo, are hugely proud of what has been achieved. It really shows what can be achieved with a no-excuses attitude,” Llyod said.

Swimming NZ head of participation and events Dale Johnson said the national body and its competitors had been impressed with the quality of the pool and infrastructure included within the facility.

“The facility has been perfectly designed to ensure the efficient and safe running of large events that ensures everyone goes home with nothing but a positive experience,” he said.

As part of the design brief, the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust wanted the world-class facility to be accessible to all.

Founding trustee Bruce Mactaggart said the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre Powered by Pakn’Save Hastings had already significantly exceeded expectations in both community use and also for competitive events including hosting national and regional swim meets, along with bringing a new sport to the region — water polo.

“Apollo Projects delivered on their promise to build a world-class aquatic centre that can be used by everyone, to have built such a world-class facility on time and on budget during Covid is a really outstanding achievement.

“And I’m delighted that the team at Apollo have been recognised with these awards,” Mactaggart said.

For more information on the centre go to https://www.hbaquatic.co.nz

For full details of the award and citation — In first place: Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre wins at 2023 Property Industry Awards — Property Council New Zealand (propertynz.co.nz)











