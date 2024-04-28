Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Story behind memorable cyclone photograph of upside-down Esk Valley car

By
3 mins to read
Katrina Harris at the site in Eskdale where her car crashed through a house in the floods, which became a powerful image from the cyclone. She is pictured in her new vehicle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Katrina Harris at the site in Eskdale where her car crashed through a house in the floods, which became a powerful image from the cyclone. She is pictured in her new vehicle. Photo / Paul Taylor

The owner of a car swept 200 metres down Esk Valley before crashing through the side of a house - becoming one of the most powerful images from Cyclone Gabrielle - says it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today