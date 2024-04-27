Billy Leigh waves goodbye from his modified BMW Mini-Hatch at Dannevirke BP on Sunday.

Billy Leigh waves goodbye from his modified BMW Mini-Hatch at Dannevirke BP on Sunday.

By Dave Murdoch

A strange-looking sight greeted locals at the Dannevirke BP last weekend.

It attracted so much attention that it even came under scrutiny from the local constabulary.

But the slightly modified BMW Mini-Hatch was soon declared safe to drive following a thorough investigation and a chat with the boys in blue.

It all started when the driver, Billy Leigh, was looking for water to cool a heated engine - he had a long way to go, destination Wellington.

Billy had left his Silverdale home north of Auckland hitchhiking his way to Napier to pick up his car which he had bought at auction.

Discovering it had an over-heating problem he fixed an urn to its roof with hoses to his radiator to transfer the cooling water direct. He even fixed another hose to transfer the steam from the engine.

About mid-afternoon after waiting to allow his car to cool off Billy was on his way.

Incredibly as it may seem Wellington was not planned to be the end of his journey.

Upon reaching the capital Billy was scheduled to pick up another vehicle he had bought at auction and – wait for it – tow it back to Silverdale with the Mini-hatch.

The latest report from Billy on Monday afternoon was that he ran out of petrol 55 km short of Wellington on the motorway.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.











