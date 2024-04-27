The Villagers celebrate after scoring against Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Havelock North and Taradale remain unbeaten in local premier club rugby, with wins respectively over Hastings and Aotea in the sixth round of the Nash Cup.

The leading clubs’ clash on May 11 (the second-to-last round) looks likely to decide the competition’s title.

Havelock North won a close-fought battle 14-12 at home against Hastings, with Michael Vuicakau dotting down and William Cole slotting three penalties for the Villagers.

Hastings’ try-scorers were Daniel Toala and Oscar Sowman, with a converson from Koby Deacon.

Also playing at home, Taradale blitzed Dannevirke side Aotea 104-0, which handed them their sixth four-try bonus point in six games.

Havelock stalwart Tony Lamborn keeps the ball close. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aotea spokesman Bryan Te Huki said the team had earlier contemplated defaulting due to mounting injuries and player unavailability.

“We were on a hiding to nothing, but we hope it builds character with our young team. Taradale were classy from one to 15,” Te Huki said.

Taradale’s try-scorers included Joshua Eden-Whaitiri (2), C.J. Mienie (2), Joshua Combs, Andrew Gardner (2), Joel Broadhurst, Nick Biss (2), Humphrey Shield, Peyton Kemp, Brayden-Trevaughn Lansdown-Cunningham, Flynn Allen, Henry Williams and Dylan Gallien. Carlos Kemp nailed 12 conversions.

Meanwhile, in the Country grade, Ōtāne scooped the Arthur Bowman Cup with an emphatic 58-3 win over Central Hawke’s Bay to remain unbeaten in the first round.

Nash Cup results after round six:

Taradale 104 Aotea 0

Napier Tech 57 Pirates 45

Havelock North 14 Hastings 12

Central 35 M.A.C. 26

Marist 85 Clive 7