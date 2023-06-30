The Fifa Secretary General acknowledges New Zealand’s lack of Women’s World Cup ticket purchases and also talks growth in women's football. Video / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay will see a different kind of pitch invasion in July when a temporary football field takes over Napier’s Sound Shell for two days of events.

It comes as the region looks to support New Zealand’s own Football Ferns (Fifa rank 26) as they take on Vietnam (Fifa rank 32) at McLean Park on Monday, July 10 in a warm-up international friendly match ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

In line with the festivities, Napier City Council and Central Football will set up the Unity Pitch - a colourful, artificial futsal-sized turf that represents the patchwork of the Women’s World Cup brand colours.

The art is said to reflect the unique cultures of the co-hosts and the coming together of 32 participating nations.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said the Unity Pitch was a great way to help promote football fever in Hawke’s Bay and get people involved in the Fifa festivities.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see this vibrant world-class activation come to our city,” he said.

A Fifa Unity Pitch like this one in Hamilton will soon take over the Napier Sound Shell. Photo / Stephen Barker

The Unity Pitch generally only went to cities hosting World Cup games, but Murphy said Fifa had kindly made it happen for Napier too.

“Football is all about bringing people together, from all walks of life, and I think it’s just what Napier needs after a challenging start to the year,” he said.

From July 10-11, the Unity Pitch will host blind football, teachers versus students, girls’ only games and a Central Football versus Napier City Council staff game, as well as free time for the public to enjoy it on Monday, July 10 from 2-3pm or Tuesday, July 11 from 10-11am.

Those turning up from 2-3pm on Tuesday would be treated to a meet and greet/signing with the Football Ferns themselves.

Monday’s game at McLean Park will be the last friendly match before the World Cup competition games and is the first football game the park has hosted in 10 years.

It is also the first time the Football Ferns have played in Napier.

Murphy said they were expecting around 5000 people to attend the game and that there was plenty going on in terms of activations through clubs and communities in the lead-up.

He encouraged those who wanted to attend the event to get there early and pre-purchase their tickets.

Tickets start from as little as $5.50 for children and $16 for adults across various seating categories and can be purchased through ticketek.co.nz. Gates open at 4pm for a 5.30pm kick-off.

McLean Park is has hosted many big sporting events, including the infamous Warriors versus Brumbies game on May 27 that resulted in a tight loss for the Warriors and multiple pitch invaders on the field.

The venue also hosted a legendary Blackpool versus Sheffield United game as part of the BOAC Trophy tour in 1965, as well as a slew of U17 Football World Cup matches in 1999.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.