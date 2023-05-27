A security guard tackles one of the pitch invaders as he enters McLean Park on Saturday night. Photo / Ian Cooper

A security guard tackles one of the pitch invaders as he enters McLean Park on Saturday night. Photo / Ian Cooper

Former All Black Israel Dagg is calling on Kiwi crowds to boo pitch invaders rather than cheer them after a Warriors game in his home region was marred by at least a dozen people trying their luck at running across the ground.

A full house of more than 15,000 fans were at Napier’s McLean Park for the NRL game against the Broncos, but while the result went down to the wire, the big talking point on social media afterwards was the pitch invaders.

Pitch invasion is illegal at major sports events in New Zealand, where it carries a maximum fine of $5000 or a three-month term behind bars.

A police spokeswoman said 12 people who had entered McLean Park in the final 10 minutes of the game were apprehended by Red Badge security and then arrested by police.

Police had then issued them with warnings and trespassed them from McLean Park, she said.

The crowd had been mostly well-behaved before that, with two other arrests, one when a man was denied entry for intoxication before the match, she said.

Dagg said on Twitter he’d counted roughly 10 “streakers” at the game, and though most of them were at least partially clothed, he described it as “appalling”.

“People encouraging these streakers should be embarrassed!! Don’t applaud them!! Boo them!! It’s appalling,” he wrote.

People encouraging these streakers should be embarrassed!! Don’t applaud them!! Boo them!! It’s appalling — Israel Akuhata Dagg (@izzy_dagg) May 27, 2023

On a Hawke’s Bay Today Facebook post about the match others were similarly annoyed:

Peter Robertson wrote that the game was “ruined” by the acts.

“Very frustrating watching it on TV. Don’t take a game to that ground again NRL.”

Ben Dunbar said the interruptions during the game weren’t a good look for Napier.

“It was boring watching it at home because the cameraman wouldn’t show what was happening.”

Dane Makirere had a different viewpoint: “The streakers or pitch invaders were funny as. Good on them.”

It’s not the first time this year that a Warriors game outside of Auckland has been marred by pitch invasions.

In March, Sky Stadium called for stiffer penalties for pitch invaders after two security staff were injured during an NRL game between the Warriors and Knights at the Wellington venue.

On that night, 12 people were also arrested for illegally entering the field of play.



